Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 89,950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

