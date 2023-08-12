McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,373. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average is $283.37.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

