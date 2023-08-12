Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

