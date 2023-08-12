Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock remained flat at C$0.27 on Friday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
