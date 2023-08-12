Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock remained flat at C$0.27 on Friday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

