Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,046,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

