Metars Genesis (MRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.46 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005111 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $94.46 million and $54,189.43 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.4555798 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53,645.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

