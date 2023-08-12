Metars Genesis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.54 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $91.54 million and approximately $54,629.47 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.4555798 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53,645.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

