Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 3.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,788. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

