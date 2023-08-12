Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.