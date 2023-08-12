Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

MBRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 90,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

MBRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

