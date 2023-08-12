Motco Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.05. 1,351,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average of $289.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

