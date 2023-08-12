Motco Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Motco raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12,029.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $402,031,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. 817,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,345. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

