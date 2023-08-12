Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Motco increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,738. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

