Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,437. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

