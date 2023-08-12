Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.6 %
NHTC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.60. 56,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 280.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
