Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.6 %

NHTC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.60. 56,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 280.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading

