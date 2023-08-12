Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Announces Earnings Results

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 5.5 %

NATR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares in the company, valued at $574,512.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,512.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $169,229. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

