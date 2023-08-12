Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $131.39 million and $1.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00776686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00535917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00122563 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,411,641,850 coins and its circulating supply is 41,804,053,894 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

