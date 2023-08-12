NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $118.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NetEase

NetEase Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.