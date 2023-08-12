Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NHS opened at $7.87 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.