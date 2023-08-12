New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYMTN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.90. 6,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.