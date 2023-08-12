NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $76.10 Average PT from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 691,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $47.85 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

