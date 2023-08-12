NFT Hits Market Cap of $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,446.42 or 1.00027014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

