NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,443.61 or 1.00029023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

