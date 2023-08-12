Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 681,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.