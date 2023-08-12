Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in CDW by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 463,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

