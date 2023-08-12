Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.