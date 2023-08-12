NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 793,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of NIKE worth $2,550,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NKE stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

