North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,731.21

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,731.21 ($47.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,870 ($49.46). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($47.28), with a volume of 7,564 shares trading hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £496.55 million, a P/E ratio of -541.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,730.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,681.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 1,000 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,520 ($44.98) per share, with a total value of £35,200 ($44,984.03). Insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

