Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

