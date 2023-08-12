NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $45.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NVCR opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

