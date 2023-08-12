NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $2,546,248.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,156.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,718.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

