Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.70 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $271.88 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.54 or 0.06284747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04778216 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,787,754.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

