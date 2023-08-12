OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.57 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

