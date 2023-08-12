Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.05 EPS.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. 857,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,308. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Onto Innovation by 12.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

