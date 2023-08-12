Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Tops $88.20 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $88.20 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

