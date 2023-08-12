OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OPAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 138,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

