Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oragenics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 9,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

