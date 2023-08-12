Ordinals Price Hits $5.41 on Major Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $113.69 million and $15.40 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00018405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.46200329 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $14,676,486.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

