Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 412,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Orgenesis has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

