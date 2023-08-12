Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 346,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

