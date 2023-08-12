Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Raised by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

PANW stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,055. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 345.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

