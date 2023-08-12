Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MUEL traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 6.04%.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.