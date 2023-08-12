Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.57 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $506.89 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

