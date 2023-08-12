PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,506,873.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares in the company, valued at $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

