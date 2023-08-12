Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 41.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 418,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 326,800 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCORE

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $93,566.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,262,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

