Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. AxoGen accounts for approximately 2.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AxoGen by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $365,645.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,075.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

