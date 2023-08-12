Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

