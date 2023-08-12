Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

