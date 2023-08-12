Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 10.20% of G Medical Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

GMVD opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures ECG data continuously for up to 14 days.

