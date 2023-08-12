PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,352,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 16,350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.9 days.

PetroChina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCCYF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.